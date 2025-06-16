iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDQ stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 188,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,573. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

