Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Drops By 41.2%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF alerts:

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SEMI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.46. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.