Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 2,461 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

