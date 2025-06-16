First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,399,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 585,394 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in First Solar by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Solar by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 306,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. TD Cowen reduced their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $175.20 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.