Howard Bailey Securities LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.85 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.