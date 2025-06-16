Howard Bailey Securities LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.85 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.