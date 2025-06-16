iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of IAUM stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

