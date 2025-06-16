965 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC opened at $260.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.49 and its 200-day moving average is $258.07. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

