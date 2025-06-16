Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

