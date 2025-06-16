Howard Bailey Securities LLC Purchases 2,860 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 646,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2097 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

