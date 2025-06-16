Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $695.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.