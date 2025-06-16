Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 14,600 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,872,193 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

