Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Sells $25,280.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,024 shares in the company, valued at $274,995.84. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pulmonx Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,147,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 772,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

