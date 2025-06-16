Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Gunter Waldner Buys 4,444,444 Shares

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Gunter Waldner acquired 4,444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £933,333.24 ($1,264,507.84).

LON JSE opened at GBX 22.51 ($0.30) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.59. Jadestone Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.55 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 34.50 ($0.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59. The firm has a market cap of £152.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

