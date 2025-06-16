Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$87.03 and last traded at C$86.90, with a volume of 21645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.06.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
