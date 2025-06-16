Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$87.03 and last traded at C$86.90, with a volume of 21645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SII

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.