SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 932,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 264,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 660,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

