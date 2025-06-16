Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $89.15

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.77.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,610.04. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,317 shares of company stock worth $3,865,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after buying an additional 1,442,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.06 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

