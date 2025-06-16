Howard Bailey Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,732 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

