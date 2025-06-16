Howard Bailey Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $138,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of TYA opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

