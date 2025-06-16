Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Netflix by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,000.96. The company has a market cap of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

