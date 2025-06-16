Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 38,932 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 124,767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

