Howard Bailey Securities LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

