Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,763,000 after buying an additional 327,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

