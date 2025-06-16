Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.96 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

