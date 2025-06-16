Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 964.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $92.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

