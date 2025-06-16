iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,462.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after buying an additional 1,334,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,183,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,506,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,314,000 after buying an additional 629,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,247,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

