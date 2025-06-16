Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$263,952.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,952.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,277 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.24 per share, with a total value of C$284,910.48.
- On Monday, June 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.
- On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.
AGF Management Price Performance
TSE AGF.B opened at C$11.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$12.46. The stock has a market cap of C$765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.71.
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
