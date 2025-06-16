Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$263,952.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,952.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,277 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.24 per share, with a total value of C$284,910.48.

On Monday, June 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$11.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$12.46. The stock has a market cap of C$765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.46.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

