Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.59 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.