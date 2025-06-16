Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.59 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

