Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

BATS RDVI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

