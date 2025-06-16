Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $1.60 Million Stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNH. Baird R W lowered CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities raised CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Northland Capmk raised CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Price Performance

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.52. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

