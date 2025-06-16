Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 734 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ostrum Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.