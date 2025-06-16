Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $218.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.47.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

