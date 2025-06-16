Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 14,391 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 524,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,620,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,240,000 after purchasing an additional 934,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $65.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

