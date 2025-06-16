Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.44 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,973,000 after acquiring an additional 480,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,768,000 after purchasing an additional 227,644 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.5%

Unum Group stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

