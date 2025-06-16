Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,094 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of MMM opened at $142.17 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

