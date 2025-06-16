Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG) Short Interest Update

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

BGIG opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Company Profile

The Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (BGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large cap companies with a reliable dividend stream. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select companies that are perceived to have strong fundamentals BGIG was launched on Sep 15, 2023 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

