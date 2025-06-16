Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 98.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after buying an additional 222,284 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 720.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

