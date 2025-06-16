iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1,290.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 349,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,689,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $593,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

