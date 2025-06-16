Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,897,000 after buying an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $124.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

