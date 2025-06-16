Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $69,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after buying an additional 373,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 282,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $742,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.24.

NYSE THC opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

