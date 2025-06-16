Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $987.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $944.56 and a 200-day moving average of $972.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 144.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

