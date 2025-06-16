Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

