Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 163,734 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,734 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 204,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.