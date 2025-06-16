Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 32,314 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 238.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.33 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

