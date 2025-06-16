Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

TMUS opened at $228.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.