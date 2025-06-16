Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,170 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.46%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

