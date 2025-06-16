MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 141,447 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,821,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,613,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.