Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 22,855 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $491,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $335,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $207,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $110.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

