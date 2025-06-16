Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

