Short Interest in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL) Increases By 107.1%

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGDL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Stock Up 1.5%

FGDL stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

