Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,593,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $271.02 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day moving average is $265.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

